Team Nigeria captain Opeyori Anuoluwapo on Tuesday began his campaign in the Badminton event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on a losing note.
Opeyori who is Nigeria’s highest ranked Badminton player and among the top 10 in the world was defeated by an underdog Tobias Kuenzi in two straight sets (22-20, 21-14).
Kuenzi is ranked 181st in the world.
This loss adds to Nigeria’s tale of woes at the Olympics, with five top athletes already eliminated and the Super Falcons facing potential elimination.
|
READ ALSO: UPDATED: Paris 2024: D’Tigress stun No. 3-ranked Opals with 13-point win
Opeyori’s next opponent is Chinese world no. 6 Li Shigeng, who comfortably defeated Tobias in two sets.
The game is set for Wednesday and is a must-win for Opeyori to keep his Olympic dreams alive.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999