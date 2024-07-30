The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has described Lateef Jakande, the first civilian governor of Lagos State, as one of Africa’s pacesetters whose legacies will continue to reverberate.

Mr Idris, along with other media practitioners, including former Minister of Information Lai Mohammed, made the remark at the second Alhaji Lateef Jakande Annual Memorial Lecture on Tuesday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the annual memorial lecture was organised by the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), and had the theme: “Rapidly Changing Media Landscape: Media Survival Strategies.”

Mr Idris, who was represented by Ali Ali, the managing director of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said that Mr Jakande’s legacies, ideals, and leadership styles would continue to inspire unborn generations.

“We must not lose what is real on the horizon. Editors have to be more vigilant and learn from the master who we are celebrating today, one of Africa’s greatest.

“Late Lateef Jakande – his ideals, his leadership as a politician was clearly a pacesetter. He deserves deeper respect,” Mr Idris said.

The minister, who is a media entrepreneur and renowned journalist, expressed his deep appreciation to the NGE for their support to the government of the day.

He said Nigeria was going through trying times, but commended the professionalism of the guild “at a time when fake news has taken front row.”

He said that the NGE had been taking its leading place and was contributing to media growth and training while also reshaping editors’ skills.

The minister, who commended the “can do spirit” of the Lead Speaker and Chairman, ThisDay/Arise Media Group, Nduka Obaigbena, said that he possessed the experience to deliver the lecture on the rapidly changing media landscape and survival strategies.

“Over the years, we have seen how the media has reinvented itself expanding the frontiers of publishing.

“The guild in the last couple of years has actually taken its rightful place from the time it came into existence. I must commend the leadership of the guild for contributing to media growth,” he said.

Mr Idris urged the media to attract the young by spreading out to social media and other platforms.

Corroborating, Mr Idris’ predecessor, Lai Mohammed, said that Mr Jakande, the founding president of the guild, fought for the press freedom journalists enjoyed today.

Mr Mohammed, who noted that Mr Jakande practised journalism at a most difficult time, said he was fearless and courageous.

“I am glad to honour an Icon,” he said.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the NGE President, Eze Anaba, said Mr Jakande, along with his colleagues, associates, and students, worked assiduously to create the platform for editors in 1961.

Mr Anaba said that the platform was for the purpose of addressing issues bedeviling the media.

“The man, in whose honour this lecture was instituted, lived a principled and impactful life. Alhaji Jakande devoted his entire professional and political career to advancing liberty and social justice.

“He also exemplified the value of honesty, integrity, courage and fairness. He told the story of the powerless and held the powerful into account and he demonstrated commitment to journalists’ freedom and long-term survival,” Mr Anaba said.

On the theme, the NGE president noted that “besides change in the circumstances in which we report, produce and distribute the news, the cost of production has hit the roof and sales have fallen daily.

“As media managers, we have to think of innovative and sustainable issues. We should also find a way of addressing the impact of new technology in every part of our law as journalists and media practitioners.

“We have to work harder and do more to adjust and adapt to survive and bring our work to the audiences.”

NAN reports that many eminent journalists, professionals, and media owners took turns proffering solutions and a way forward for the media’s survival in the ever-changing landscape.

Appreciating the NGE on behalf of the family, Mr Jakande’s first son, Deji, said that their father’s name had always been a challenge to them, assuring that the children would not disappoint Nigerians.

Speaking at the event, Sikirat Jakande, the late Jakande’s wife, said that the family had remained peaceful and united since his death.

“We are happy that we have remained peaceful and united as a family which has always been our goal,” Sikirat said in Ikeja.

She spoke in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)

Mr Jakande served as Governor of Lagos State from 1979 to 1983. He died on 11 February 2021 at the age of 92.

“I miss his presence, we miss his wisdom and everything he stood for, but we are happy that his legacy lives on.

“He has worked hard, and we, his family members, are benefitting from his good name and hard work,” she said.

Also, one of the late former governor’s sons, Deji Jakande, told NAN that keeping his father’s name unblemished was not negotiable.

“Baba has given us a legacy to cherish for generations to come, and we are going to do well to preserve his name.

“We are grateful to Lagos State, his professional association and the federal government for remembering what a great man our father was,” he said.

NAN reports that Mr Jakande was born in the Epetedo area of Lagos Island to parents, both of whom were from Omu-Aran, Kwara State.

(NAN)

