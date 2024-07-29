Aggrieved MTN subscribers whose phone numbers were blocked on Sunday due to non-compliance with the NIN-SIM linkage requirement, besieged MTN’s FESTAC office on Monday and damaged its fence.
The Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Command, Benjamin Hundeyin has, however, condemned the vandalism.
In response to the viral video of the vandalism on his X handle, Mr Hundeyin decried the action, saying, “This should not be the way to go!”
He noted that the Divisional Police Officer of the FESTAC police station and his men responded immediately when they got the report.
|
READ ALSO: Crowd besieges MTN office over barred telephone lines
“They succeeded in restoring normalcy and are still on ground to maintain peace,” he added.
There has been widespread discontent and protests at MTN offices across the nation as a result of the blockage of subscribers’ mobile numbers
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999