Aggrieved MTN subscribers whose phone numbers were blocked on Sunday due to non-compliance with the NIN-SIM linkage requirement, besieged MTN’s FESTAC office on Monday and damaged its fence.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Command, Benjamin Hundeyin has, however, condemned the vandalism.

In response to the viral video of the vandalism on his X handle, Mr Hundeyin decried the action, saying, “This should not be the way to go!”

He noted that the Divisional Police Officer of the FESTAC police station and his men responded immediately when they got the report.

READ ALSO: Crowd besieges MTN office over barred telephone lines

“They succeeded in restoring normalcy and are still on ground to maintain peace,” he added.

There has been widespread discontent and protests at MTN offices across the nation as a result of the blockage of subscribers’ mobile numbers

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

