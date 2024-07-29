The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Akwa Ibom State says it has arrested a woman and her husband over suspected involvement in employment racketeering.

NSCDC Commandant in Akwa Ibom, Eluyemi Eluwade, disclosed this while briefing reporters at the command’s headquarters in Uyo.

Mr Eluwade said that the couple, Blessing Ezekiel, 27 and her husband, Joseph Ufot, 46, were arrested on 22 July along IBB Avenue in the Uyo metropolis.

He said the suspects, who were arrested following complaints by the public, had defrauded many people using fake job advertisements as bait.

“They collect N4,800 from each of their victims, they have defrauded thousands of people with the promise of giving them jobs, they even gave appointment letters to them,” Mr Eluwade said.

The NSCDC commandant said that the suspects also used a fake UNICEF-sponsored non-governmental organisation called Child Support Foundation to collect money from families.

“They have registered no fewer than 7,000 children after collecting N1,000 for each to benefit from a non-existent children grant.

Mr Eluwade said that it was wrong to collect money from unsuspecting members of the public with promises of employment that were not available.

He urged job seekers to be weary of employment racketeers whose interest was only to defraud people.

“Always verify your information; don’t be deceived by anyone. Your hard-earned money should be used meaningfully,” he said.

The commandant said the suspects would be arraigned in court as soon as the investigation was concluded.

(NAN)

