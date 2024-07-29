Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has said that the planned nationwide protest is not in the interest of development, national peace and political stability.
Mr Eno, who said this on Saturday while speaking to reporters in Uyo, urged the sponsors of the protest to seek more peaceful options.
He said that although it was the right of the citizens to protest, organisers of such events must be conscious of the potential risks.
“It is true that protest is the right of the people, but we appeal to our people to give peace a chance.
“We should all work together to promote national peace, unity, sustainable development and stability. We have no other country.
“We must be united in tackling the prevailing economic hardship in the country. We shouldn’t indulge in any act that will worsen the situation”, he said.
The governor warned that the planned protest could lead to the destruction of lives and property and worsen the economic situation.
He urged Nigerians to remember the destructions that resulted from the EndSARS protest after hoodlums hijacked it.
“Any protest can be hijacked by hoodlums, and there are usually negative consequences because those who see nothing good about government will use it to destroy public assets,” he said.
He said that governments at all levels were working hard to implement policies that would give lasting solutions to the hardship in the country.
