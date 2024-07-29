The Oyo State government has announced a change in dates for the computer-based tests meant for recruitment of prospective teachers into its Post Primary Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM).
It said the examination, which was initially fixed for 29 July to 2 August, has been adjusted to end on 31 July.
In a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Dọtun Oyelade, the state government said the development came on the heels of the envisaged nationwide protest that may commence on 1 August, 2024.
Mr. Oyelade quoted the Chairman, TESCOM, Akinade Alamu, as saying that the move was to forestall any unforeseen circumstances.
|
“The Commission and its partnering agencies, including the management of the University of Ibadan DLC, agreed to compress the examination days to three,” Mr Alamu said.
The TESCOM chairman maintained that all arrangements have been made with relevant stakeholders, adding that the change will not pose any threat to the candidates.
He added that the management of DLC agreed to provide more facilities, men and logistics to the already provided support.
“After a tripartite meeting among all relevant stakeholders, DLC has agreed to provide more halls, computers and facilities, so that the test can spread across three days,” the TESCOM chairman said.
He appealed to candidates to regularly check their phones, as texts and emails were being sent to them already. He added that the revised timetable was on the Oyo State job portal.
According to TESCOM, the revised schedule and examination dates are as follows: “Monday: Biology, Islamic Religion Studies, Christian Religious Studies, Literature in English, Mathematics, French, Commerce, Chemistry and Business Studies.
ALSO READ: Oyo to employ 10,500 secondary school teaching, non-teaching staff
“Tuesday: English Language, Finance and Accounting, Government, Economic, Computer Science, Guidance and Counselling, Physics and Music.
“Wednesday: Agricultural Science, Arabic Studies, Social Studies, Business Science and Technology, Technical Drawing, Fine Arts, Yoruba, Geography, History, Home Economic and Nutrition, and physical health education.”
Recall that PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Oyo State Government planned to offer employment to 10,500 teaching and non-teaching staff in primary and secondary schools within the state.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999