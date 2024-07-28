A former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Bello Adoke, has expressed sadness over the death of a Nigerian Senator, Ifeanyi Ubah.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Ubah, who represented Anambra South District, died in London on Saturday.

The 52-year-old Senator slumped and went into a coma before he was confirmed dead.

‘Rude shock’

In his tribute, Mr Adoke, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, said the news of the senator’s death came to him and other Nigerians with “a rude shock.”

The former attorney-general said the late senator lived well by “prioritising the welfare and economic prosperity of his people in particular and Nigerians in general.”

He said Mr Ubah’s contributions on the floor of the Senate bear testimony to his belief in the Nigerian project, commitment and resolve to uplift Nigerians from poverty, hunger and disease.

Mr Adoke said the late senator remained “calm, humble and unassuming” despite his “enormous wealth” and political attainments.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

“I wish to place on record that in all my official and personal interactions with Senator Ubah, I found him to be passionate about the economic empowerment of his people and the development of our dear country.

“He demonstrated this commitment through his numerous business ventures especially in the oil and gas sector; undertaking developmental projects in his constituency and empowering the people,” he said.

“Nigeria has indeed lost an outstanding advocate for social Justice and economic empowerment.”

‘A tragedy and monumental loss’

The Senator representing Anambra North District, Tony Nwoye, on his part, mourned Mr Ubah, describing his death as “a tragedy and monumental loss.”

Mr Nwoye, a member of the Labour Party, said the late senator had been his long time friend and compatriot fondly called “Ebubechukwuuzo.”

“As a legislator he (Ubah) attracted lots of projects and other democracy dividends for his people, contributing his quota in the national discourse and debate,” he said.

The senator said he and Mr Ubah, a member of the APC, remained faithful and committed to their friendship despite their different political affiliations.

“Ebubechukwuuzo was an extraordinary philanthropist who contributed immensely to better humanity through his Ifeanyi Ubah Foundation, via which he cared for the less privileged in society, by investing in their education, and health and pulling people out of poverty,” he said.

He condoled with the senator’s family, his constituents and the people of Anambra State over his death.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

