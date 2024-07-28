The Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Abayomi Oladipo, has called on the organisers of the planned 1 – 10 August protest in the state to provide information about its location to the state police command before the commencement date.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, on Saturday stated that the directive was in line with the instruction from the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, emphasising the need for security arrangements to ensure a peaceful demonstration.

The PPRO highlighted that the police command recognises the fundamental rights of citizens to protest as a means of expressing their frustrations.

She, however, said that no responsible government will permit violent protests that infringe on the rights and freedoms of other citizens who may not want to participate.

“In view of the above, the Commissioner of Police, Abayomi Oladipo, has directed that the organisers of the protest, if any, within Ondo State are to submit details of their activity with the office of the command PPRO indicating the venue of convergence for the command to make arrangement on the required security in identified areas of the protest,” she said.

Mrs Odunlami-Omisanya said Mr Oladipo urged both the organisers and protesters to partner with the Police to be able to wade off criminal elements who may want to hijack the protest or use it as a means to carry out their dastardly act.

“The command is also using this medium to appeal to all participants in the protest to maintain the sanctity of public gathering and lawful assembly while avoiding acts that can lead to the breakdown of law and order in the state.

“While assuring law-abiding residents and citizens transiting through Ondo State of robust police protection, peaceful and violence-free protest during the time under review,” the statement added.

The state governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, had earlier described the planned protest as a ploy to destabilise the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

The governor had urged members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) to refrain from participating in the protest, warning that the exercise was likely to be violent and to destroy public properties.

The protest is to draw the government’s attention to the persistent economic hardship in the country and the need for good governance to ease the burden on the masses.

