Nigeria’s Olympic campaign has been marred by disappointment, with the latest setback coming in the boxing event.

Following the early exit of Aruna Quadri and Olajide Omotayo in the men’s table tennis, the country suffered a double blow in boxing.

Boxing Blow

On Sunday, boxer Olaitan Olatoye was eliminated from the heavyweight category after losing 5-0 to Kazakhstan’s Oralbay Aibek.

The unanimous decision marked the end of Olatoye’s Olympic journey, leaving Nigeria without a representative in the boxing event.

The loss comes on the heels of the earlier disqualification of Cynthia Ogunsemilore due to a failed doping test and the injury-induced withdrawal of Dolapo Omole.

More Woes for Team Nigeria

So far, the country’s athletes have struggled to make an impact, starting with the Super Falcons’ poor result against Brazil.

With these losses, Nigeria’s contingent faces challenging days ahead.

The Super Falcons must register a good result in their second game against World Cup cup winners Spain at 6 p.m. to keep their hopes of advancing alive.

The team’s chances of progression rest significantly on the outcome of Sunday’s match.

As the Olympics progress, Nigeria’s contingent hopes to turn their fortunes around and bring home positive results, especially in athletics and wrestling, which are seen as the country’s brightest medal prospects.

