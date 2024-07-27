The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and his deputy, Barau Jibrin, have expressed sadness over the death of the Anambra South senator, Ifeanyi Ubah.

Mr Ubah, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) died in a London hospital earlier today after a brief illness.

Until his death, he was the chairman of the Senate Committee on Petroleum Downstream.

Dependable legislator

Mr Akpabio described Mr Ubah as a hardworking and dependable lawmaker and who believed in fairness.

The senate president, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Eseme Eyiboh, said the deceased senator would be deeply missed by all members of the 10th Senate.

“He was a hardworking and dependable legislator, who believed in equity, fairness and justice and was committed to serving his constituents and the nation at large.

“Distinguished Senator Ifeanyi Ubah will be deeply missed by the Senate and the nation. His passing leaves a void in our midst,” he said.

Mr Akpabio condoled with the family of the lawmaker and the people of Anambra South Senatorial District over the sad incident.

“On behalf of the Senate and the entire National Assembly, I extend my heartfelt condolences to his wife, family, loved ones, and constituents over this untimely death.

“May his legacy and contributions to our nation be a source of comfort and inspiration to the family, his constituents, political associates and the people of Anambra State during this difficult time. And may the God Almighty rest his gentle soul rest in peace.”

Patriotic Nigerian

Mr Jibirin, on his part, described the late senator as a patriotic Nigerian par excellence, who worked hard to enhance the standard of living of the people of his senatorial district and beyond.

The deputy senate president, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, said the deceased senator would be remembered for his commitment to the growth and development of the country.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the immediate family of my friend, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, the people of the Anambra South Senatorial District and the entire people of Anambra State over his demise today.

“May God grant them the strength to bear this irreparable loss. He was an excellent lawmaker, business tycoon, and football administrator, who contributed immensely to addressing the challenges facing our country,” he said.

Astute business tycoon

The Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, also described the late Ubah as an astute business tycoon with profound influence on the younger and future generations.

Mr Bamidele, the senator representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District, said the late lawmaker was someone who was passionate about the development and liberation of Anambra people from poverty.

“I received the news of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah’s passage with grief and sadness. Until his death, he was a prominent businessman, founder of the Ifeanyi Ubah Foundation, Chief Executive Officer of Capital Oil and Gas and most importantly Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“He was passionate about the development and liberation of his people from the grips of poverty and penury. He was an astute business tycoon with profound influence on the younger and future generations.

“He personally shared his political aspirations and his plan for the people of Anambra State and South-east at large. While we were looking forward to the actualisation of his aspiration and plans, God Almighty, the Owner of Earth and Heaven took him away.

“To God our Father, the time is right. To us, we are writhing in pain and sorrow. We cannot question His Maker for calling him home at a time he’s still pursuing greater goods for the greater number of his constituents.”

Dedicated public servant

The immediate past senate president, Ahmed Lawan, also described the late senator as a dedicated public servant who was always after the development and growth of the country.

Mr Lawan, the senator representing Yobe North, said Mr Ubah’s commitment to the development of his constituency will be greatly missed.

“Senator Ifeanyi Ubah was not just a distinguished member of the Senate; he was a dedicated public servant whose passion to serve our country was evident in all his endeavours. His commitment to the welfare of his constituents and his advocacy for crucial policies will be deeply missed. Senator Ubah was a champion for progress and unity, who during his lifetime strived tirelessly to improve the living standard of those he represented.

“As we mourn this huge loss, he will be remembered for his strength, vision, and the positive impact he had on the lives of many. His legacy will forever live on in the projects he initiated, and the principles he stood for.

“To his family, I extend my deepest sympathies during this incredibly difficult time. For us in the Senate, his contributions to the legislative process and to our nation’s democracy will always be cherished. May his soul rest in eternal peace. Ameen.”

The Southern Senators Forum chaired by Adetokunbo Abiru (Lagos East) also expressed sadness over the demise of Mr Ubah.

