As part of efforts to ensure compliance with environmental laws, the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), on Friday, shut down some business establishments in the Ikorodu area of the state.

The affected businesses are Victory Hotel, Wendy Bar, Moore Gas Plant, Provider Farm and Poultry, Cloud 24, Little Palace Hotel, City Groove Lounge and Bar, Destiny Castle, and B.S. Gold Warehouse.

The Commissioner of Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, in a statement on X, the closures were done in continuation of LASEPA’s fight against noise and air pollution by conducting a comprehensive operation in several areas across Lagos, including Agric and Ibeshe in Ikorodu.

He expressed sadness that despite warnings by his agency to avert environmental pollution within the state, many businesses continue to violate environmental laws.

“Despite prior warnings, several establishments, including hotels, bars, gas filling stations and poultry farms continue to flout LASEPA’s directives.

“As a result, these establishments have been temporarily shut down to ensure compliance with environmental regulations,” he said.

Meanwhile, LASEPA has promised to continue its efforts to ensure compliance with state laws.

