Governors of the five states in the South-east have mourned the late President-General of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Iwuanyanwu died on Thursday at 82.

He hailed from Umuohii, Atta in Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State, South-east Nigeria.

‘Incalculable loss’

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State described Mr Iwuanyanwu’s death as “shocking.”

Mr Mbah, who spoke in Enugu on Thursday, said the death of the Ohanaeze leader was an “incalculable loss to Ndigbo and Nigeria.”

“He was an erudite scholar, researcher, media entrepreneur, sports enthusiast and financier, business mogul with interest in many critical sectors of the nation’s economy, and indeed a philanthropist,” he said.

“Indeed, Chief Iwuanyanwu, a pan-Africanist, would be missed by not only Ndigbo and Nigeria but Africa as a whole.”

‘Great patriot’

On his part, Governor Alex Otti of Abia State said he received the news of Mr Iwuanyanwu’s death with “shock and a heavy heart.”

In a statement on Thursday by his spokesperson, Ukoha Njoku, Governor Otti described the death of the Ohanaeze leader as a “great loss to the Igbo nation and the entire country.”

The governor commiserated with Mr Iwuanyanwu’s family, South-east and Nigeria.

‘I am deeply saddened’

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State said he was saddened by Mr Iwuanyanwu’s death.

In a statement on Thursday by his spokesperson, Monday Uzor, Governor Nwifuru described the late Iwuanyanwu as a visionary leader who lived for his people.

“As an elder statesman, he played a significant role in shaping the Igbo history and promoting peaceful coexistence among our diverse ethnic groups.

“His demise is a monumental loss to the entire Igbo race and our nation, Nigeria,” he stated.

“His wisdom, counsel, and contributions to the Igbo cause will be greatly missed.”

‘I’m heartbroken’

Also in a post on his Facebook page on Friday, Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State said he was heartbroken by Mr Iwuanyanwu’s death.

Mr Soludo described the Ohanaeze leader as a “distinguished statesman, notable patriot, and renowned businessman” whose life was a tribute to exceptional leadership, patriotism, and philanthropy.

“His passing is a monumental loss not only to his family and the Igbo nation but to Nigeria as a whole.

“I’ll miss him dearly, but I’m grateful for the time we had with him,” he said.

‘Deep pain’

On his part, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, in a post on his Facebook page on Friday, said he was deeply pained to learn of Mr Iwuanyanwu’s death.

“His departure leaves a void that will be profoundly felt across Imo State, Igbo land, and Nigeria at large,” the governor said.

“Chief Iwuanyanwu’s legacy will continue to inspire and guide us in the quest for a peaceful and united Nigeria,” he added.

