A Rivers State High Court in Port Harcourt, on Friday, restrained the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) from gathering or holding any congress in the state.

The court also restrained the party agents from gathering anywhere in the 319 wards of the 23 local government areas in the state to conduct congresses at the ward, local government, or state levels scheduled for 27 July, 10 August or 31 August, pending the hearing and determination of the motion for interlocutory injunction already filed.

Some PDP members from each of the 23 local government areas of the state filed the suit.

The judge, Charles Wali, ordered the inspector general of police, commissioner of police, Rivers State, director-general of the State Security Service, and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps to enforce the order on the specified dates or any other dates.

Mr Wali ordered that the motion on notice and the originating summons, including the order, be served on the respondents through substituted means, specifically by publication in any widely read national newspapers in Rivers.

He said that the applicants would pay damages to the respondents if the application were found to be frivolous.

He said the court decision is to ensure lawful proceedings within the state’s political framework and safeguard the legal process concerning the PDP’s internal activities.

“The court underscores the importance of adherence to judicial orders and the potential consequences of non-compliance,” the judge said.

The court adjourned the hearing to 1 August, 2024.

The latest court order is among several others in the protracted political battle between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who is the FCT minister.

The fight between the two estranged allies over the control of the political structure in the oil-rich state has split the state’s legislature into two factions and has disrupted governance in the state.

