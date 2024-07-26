A youth group in Enugu State has declared their stance on the proposed nationwide protest against bad governance in Nigeria.

The group, Enugu Innovative Youths, is an association of young people drawn from 17 local government areas of the state.

Proposed protest

Some Nigerians are planning to embark on a nationwide protest against economic hardship and insecurity.

The protest, billed to take place from 1 to 10 August, has elicited several reactions with President Bola Tinubu asking Nigerians to shelve the exercise and allow him more time to tackle the nation’s challenges.

‘It’s justifiable, but be calm’

In a communiqué issued at the end of their meeting in Enugu which was forwarded to PREMIUM TIMES on Friday, the youths appealed to Nigerians to stop the proposed protest in the interest of peace in the country.

The group also appealed to youths in Enugu State not to participate in the proposed protest.

“While the proposed nationwide hunger protest on 1 August, 2024, is justifiable owing to the current state of affairs of our country, we call for peace and calmness in Enugu State and a rethink and retreat from the proposed protest,’’ the communiqué reads in part.

The youths argued that the protest was too early and, therefore, premature particularly in Enugu State where the state governor, Peter Mbah, was “making giant impacts”.

Why we must shelve protest

The youths expressed fears that the proposed protest could be hijacked by hoodlums to commit crimes.

“We do not want to lose the lives of our dear youths in such a protest in which hoodlums are planning to hijack and avail themselves the brazen opportunity for their sinister motives of triggering an attack on our peaceful youths,” the youths said in the communiqué.

‘Federal govt should dialogue with youths’

The group called on the federal and state governments to immediately engage youths in a dialogue on how to address rising unemployment and poverty.

