Former President Olusegun Obasanjo said that his mother carried his pregnancy for 12 months due to the influence of witches and wizards.

He said this during a drama presentation titled: “Aremu Omo Asabi,” at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

According to a statement by Mr Obasanjo’s media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, the stage drama was held to commemorate 66 years since the passing of the former president’s mother, Bernice Obasanjo.

The former president recounted the difficulties his mother faced before his birth, attributing the delay to supernatural forces, and expressed gratitude for God’s intervention, which eventually led to his birth.

“My mother carried my pregnancy for 12 months before I was born, and it was said that witches and wizards were at play,” making her suffer.

“She bore nine children, but only two of us, myself and my sister, survived.

“I was the only one who received an education, as my father believed that educating a female child was unnecessary since she would end up in the kitchen,” he shared.

Mr Obasanjo lamented that his mother did not live to see his accomplishments and enjoy the fruits of her labour.

He, therefore, vowed to support the drama troupe’s ambition to set a Guinness World Record for the longest open drama performance.

The drama underscored the vital role of mothers and the enduring impact of their sacrifices and also served as a call to action for society to support and honour mothers.

It harps on ensuring that mothers’ dreams for their children are realised through access to quality education, healthcare, and opportunities.

