President Bola Tinubu has extended his heartfelt commiserations to the family of Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, who passed away on Thursday.

Mr Iwuanyanwu was the president-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide. He was an accomplished businessman and notable politician.

President Tinubu, in a statement by his media aide, Ajuri Ngelale, commiserated with the Imo State Government, the friends and associates of the deceased, and Ndi Igbo over this irreparable loss.

The President affirmed that Mr Iwuanyanwu will always be remembered for his remarkable legacy.

President Tinubu prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed elder statesman and comfort to his family.

Also, former President Muhammadu Buhari, in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu, described Mr Iwuanyanwu’s demise as a sad event for Nigeria.

Highlighting the deceased’s contributions to journalism, sports, politics and nation-building, Mr Buhari said: “He was a visionary who revolutionised the nation’s media and sports. He made notable strides in the media industry, construction, sports, business, and politics.

“I had several opportunities to interact with him to know about his passionate commitment to the unity, peaceful coexistence, and development of Nigeria.

“His rich contributions have left indelible marks on the media, sports, politics, and business, where he made extraordinary achievements.

My condolences to his family, friends and, associates, and the entire people of the South-east. His death is a loss to the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the former president said.

