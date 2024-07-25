Following the outcry of students over recurring violent crimes in the institution, the management of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, in Ondo State, has said it has taken additional security measures to check the menace.

The assurance came after the students petitioned the Ondo State government and security agencies on the plight of colleagues who had suffered loss of property and lives at the hands of armed criminals.

The students, through their Student Union Government, had called on the government and security agencies to ensure the deployment of additional security personnel in the institution to help deter the criminals from further attacks.

Reacting to the development, the university said it was mindful of the security situation in the school and had taken some measures to ensure safety of students.

A statement by the institution’s Head of Information, Protocol, and Public Relations, Victor Akinpelumi, on Thursday, said proactive steps have been taken to address the issues in collaboration with relevant security authorities, including the request for additional security personnel to enhance campus and community patrols.

Mr Akinpelumi said the increased security presence would deter criminal activities and help to apprehend suspected criminal elements.

“The University is also working closely with the state Commissioner of Police and other security agencies to develop a coordinated response to the security challenges.

“Regular meetings and dialogues are being held and strategies developed to ensure that all parties are aligned in their efforts to protect our students,” he said.

The spokesperson disclosed that the university is also fostering a stronger relationship with the host community through dialogue and collaboration to create a united front against crime and improve on the overall safety of the students and the community.

“Additional security measures are being implemented on campus, including more surveillance, improved lighting in critical areas, and regular security patrols to ensure a safe learning environment. In addition, we are actively engaging with the student body and paramilitary organisations on campus to promote safety awareness,” he added.

Mr Akinpelumi encouraged the students to remain vigilant, report suspicious activities, and take advantage of available safety resources.

He assured that the safety of students is the management’s top priority and appreciated the cooperation and patience of students and parents while the university works to address the issues at hand.

A 300-level student of the Linguistics department was on Monday murdered by yet-to-identified gunmen in one of the private students’ hostels in the town.

An earlier incident in February also claimed the life of a female student of the institution.

