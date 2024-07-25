The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has written to the House of Assembly, seeking approval for a five-week annual vacation.
He stated his intention and sought the approval in a message during a farewell plenary in honour of retiring House Clerk, Yetunde Awe.
The governor’s message was read on the floor of the House on Thursday by the speaker, Adebo Ogundoyin.
Mr Makinde said he would like to transfer executive powers to the deputy governor, Bayo Lawal, who will act in his place.
According to the letter, the vacation will commence on 5 August and end on 6 September, 2024.
Meanwhile, the House also administered the oath of office on Taiwo Muraina-Akinola, the deputy Clerk, as the substantive Clerk of the House.
Her swearing in as the new clerk of the House follows her recommendation by the House of Assembly Commission.
