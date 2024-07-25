The Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), says it will prosecute illegal revenue collectors harassing residents and government officials within the city.

The Chairman, Christopher Maikalangu, stated this at a press conference in Abuja, organised to enlighten residents about the anomalies in the council’s revenue collection processes with a view to addressing them.

Mr Maikalangu disclosed that the council had designated satellite areas such as Dei Dei, Nyanya, and the University of Abuja bridge for its agents to check and collect revenue, not within the city.

He advised residents to report anyone harassing them for revenue to AMAC or the nearest police station for prosecution, adding that the council has a mobile court to prosecute offenders.

He said: “It has been observed that some of our revenue collectors are overstepping their boundaries by collecting revenues on street naming/numbering and mobile advertisement from unsuspecting Nigerians within the city centre.

“Some of them have chased and collected number plates of vehicles of the presidency, National Assembly, embassies, as well as ministries, departments and agencies.

“The reports of these dishonourable acts have caused the council a lot of embarrassment and have given us a bad name.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

To redeem the battered image, Mr Maikalangu said that the council has decided to take the following measures:

“Henceforth, all revenue collectors in charge of street naming/house numbering and mobile advertisement should kindly desist and withdraw from the Federal Capital City and concentrate more on the satellite towns and other communities within the council.

“We will henceforth situate our staff in designated and organised centres, such as the University of Abuja area, Nyanya, and Dei Dei axis to professionally coordinate the collection of mobile adverts revenues for the council,” he said.

He further advised revenue collectors not to allow touts and illegal revenue collectors to take advantage of the directives to extort unsuspecting citizens.

The chairman also warned revenue collectors against jumping into residents’ vehicles and urged the public to drive such persons straight to the police station.

“If you are operating anything such as wrong parking or park and pay, be professional and don’t jump on people’s vehicles. Stop dragging car keys with drivers.

“If you are caught, you will be treated as a criminal. I repeat you will be treated as a criminal.

“Our team of security agencies will commence routine checks in collaboration with our task force to arrest anyone claiming to be AMAC staff on the road.

“We will no longer tolerate it. If you are arrested you will be prosecuted immediately by our mobile court,” he said.

He added that AMAC reserves the right to revoke the licence of revenue collectors who choose to go against the directives, and the council would regard such partners as traitors and treat them as such.

He further said: “I want to assure you that we are resolute in our commitment to deliver on our campaign promises, and we are not unmindful of the current economic situation.

“We promise to inform you of every step we take and urge you to keep faith with us.”

On the harassment of motorists and computers in the name of collection of haulage, Mr Maikalangu explained that the collection was under the purview of the FCT Administration’s Transport Secretariat and not AMAC.

“The unfortunate thing is that when we arrest them, they will claim they are working for FCTA. However, FCTA will say they don’t know them.

“Therefore, it is a problem that needs to be tackled with the cooperation of residents. If you see them or if they want to harass you, drive them to the nearest police station or AMAC.

He promised to see the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, to address the haulage issues.

He expressed confidence that the move would bring sanity in revenue collection processes and make the revenue collectors responsive and responsible for any action taken.

However, he urged residents to pay the taxes due to AMAC so that the council could provide democratic dividends to the people.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

