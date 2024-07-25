President Bola Tinubu has pledged to empower the Nigeria Police Force with more weapons, training and personnel to boost its capacity to fight crimes.

The president made the pledge on Wednesday in Abuja at the inauguration of the Nigeria Police Force National Cyber Crime Centre (NPF-NCCC) and the Nigeria Police Force Resource Centre.

Mr Tinubu, represented by the Minister of Communication, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, said the pledge would boost the number, quality, and preparedness of Nigeria Police personnel.

He said the building and inauguration of the NPF-NCCC were intended to improve national security, in line with the policy objectives of reforming the Nigeria Police Force.

Mr Tinubu said Nigeria had witnessed a rise in threats posed by cybercriminals, online financial fraudsters and cyber terrorists who use the internet to coordinate and carry out their destabilising and nefarious activities.

According to him, the rapid emergence of technologies, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the advent of 5G technology have all contributed to widening the scope and diversity of cyber-based threats.

The president stressed that the country had, since 2020, witnessed an unprecedented surge in the use of social media to spread subversive messages and incite violence and unrest.

He added that the federal government was taking major policy decisions to review the National Cybercrime strategies to mitigate the multifaceted threats posed by cybercrimes.

According to him, the objective is to usher in a bright future driven by a prosperous cyberspace and digital economy in the country.

He said the federal government was committed to prioritising the security of Nigeria’s cyberspace and enhancing the social security of Nigerians.

Mr Tinubu explained that the idea was to tackle the country’s economic and security challenges and provide a platform to improve Nigeria’s credibility as a safe destination for foreign investment.

The president urged the Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Olukayode Egbetokun, to effectively utilise the facilities at the NPF-NCCC to protect Nigeria’s cyber space and enhance national development and economic progress.

“It is my hope that this centre will complement the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) in the protection of the country’s national infrastructures by enabling a greater level of screening of online activities.

“The security situation in the country is a complex blend of threats posed by well-organised non-state actors.

“Addressing it requires a concerted approach by all stakeholders within the security architecture

“I, therefore, call for the elimination of interagency rivalries and urge the law enforcement agencies to embrace a coordinated collaborative approach,” he said.

In his remark, the I-G said the inauguration of the center would serve as a nerve centre to revolutionise policing in Nigeria in the fight against cyber threats.

He said the NPF-NCCC was part of the Nigeria police’s commitment to harnessing technology, innovation and collaboration to address the growing challenges posed by cybercrimes.

Mr Egbetokun emphasised that the centre is a new frontier where law enforcement personnel leverage forensic tools, expertise and partnership to detect, investigate and combat cybercrimes in all forms.

(NAN)

