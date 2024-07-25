The University of Ibadan (UI) is set to host a seminar to explore the intersection between biological narratives in the digital age.

The seminar themed, ‘Digital Wombs and Foetal Subjectivities: Talking Futures With Culture as Wombiture’, will be held on 9 August.

This event will introduce the concept of ‘Wombiture,’ exploring how digital technology influences cultural and biological narratives.

Led by Sola Olorunyomi, professor and distinguished scholar in Comparative Literature and Cultural Studies, the seminar will delve into ‘Wombiture,’ a term derived from combining “womb” and “literature.”

According to the event flyer shared with PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday, the concept examines the intersection of heightened self-awareness and technological advancements in antenatal and postnatal contexts.

Mr Olorunyomi will discuss how these digital advancements shape the understanding of cultural narratives, tracing historical transitions from orality to multimedia.

Other contributors

The event will also feature insights from Chinasa Abonyi, Ololade Faniyi, and Florence Ebila, each contributing perspectives from their fields of African studies, gender studies, and cultural history. Their discussions promise to enrich the seminar with diverse academic viewpoints.

The seminar will take place at The Lady Bank Anthony Hall, Institute of African Studies, and will be accessible online via Zoom. Interested participants are encouraged to register in advance.

Mr Olorunyomi is a professor at the Cultural and Media Studies Unit with research interests spanning cultural ethnography, decolonisation, diasporic studies, and digital interfaces.

His scholarly work covers West Africa, the Caribbean, and Mesoamerica, reflecting his extensive research across diverse cultural contexts.

His forthcoming book, “Wombiture: Digital Wombs and Foetal Subjectivities,” promises to significantly contribute to the field, exploring the intersection of biological and social dimensions through the concept of ‘Wombiture.’

In addition to his academic pursuits, Mr Olorunyomi has a rich literature and fine arts background.

He has contributed to folklore studies and African literature at the University of Ibadan. Also, he has volunteered in literacy and harvest projects in Nicaragua during the Contra offensive in the mid-1980s.

The upcoming seminar offers a unique opportunity to explore the evolving relationship between culture and technology through the lens of ‘Wombiture’.

It is set to be a thought-provoking event for scholars and enthusiasts alike.

