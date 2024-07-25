A former minister of labour and productivity, Joel Ikenya, has advised state governors to distribute the palliative they recently received from the federal government before the planned 1 August national protest.

As part of efforts to cushion the effects of the high cost of living and rising food prices, the federal government sent 20 trucks of 25kg bags of rice to each state of the federation and the nation’s capital.

The government said the rice would be distributed to vulnerable Nigerians.

While speaking to PREMIUM TIMES in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital, Mr Ikenya, warned that the planned protests could be hijacked by hoodlums with ulterior motives.

He then advised state governors to ensure the rice is quickly distributed to avoid repeating the EndSARS protest of 2020.

Mr Ikenya also urged the governors to ensure the foodstuff reaches those they are meant for.

Mr Ikenya, also a former senator representing Taraba South, appealed to the youths to constructively engage the government rather than embarking on protests that could cause more harm to the country.

He recalled the loss of lives and properties during the EndSARS protests of 2020, saying protests escalate issues without finding solutions to them.

“Let the governors ensure that the items sent to them by the federal government are equally distributed to the needy; that can discourage many youths from going to the streets that day.

“Many youths are targeting to attack the warehouses where the palliatives are being kept. If, by mistake, the items are not distributed, it’s obvious that the event of ENDSARS would repeat itself.

“The president has already ensured that there is an inflow of food across the nation, and the governors have no reason to withhold those items. The governors should be able to complement the efforts of Mr President by making the food items available to the needy,” Mr Ikenya said.

When contacted, the Taraba State Commissioner for Special Duties and Social Development, Saviour Noku, told our correspondent that the palliatives allocated to the state by the federal government were yet to be delivered.

