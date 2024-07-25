Northern youth groups have distanced themselves from the planned nationwide protest slated for 1 August, saying their members would not be part of any activities that may threaten the peace and stability of Nigeria.

The groups under the umbrella of the Arewa Youth Assembly stated their position on the protest on Wednesday at the end of a one-day conference held at the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation in Kaduna.

They appealed to northern youths not to join the planned protest.

In a communique issued at the end of the conference and signed by Muhammad Yakubu of Arewa Tink Tank on behalf of the youth groups from the 19 northern states, they called on all their members and northern youths to stay away from the planned protest.

The planners called the protest for 1 August to press the government to drop policies exacerbating Nigeria’s economic woes and to implement measures that address the pressing concerns of Nigerians.

“We call on youth, particularly in the North, to resist the temptation of being used to foment trouble and engage in lawlessness. We strongly denounce protests under any guise, as they are counterproductive and can lead to violence, loss of lives, and destruction of properties,” the communique stated.

“Therefore, we have resolved that we will not be part of any protests. We call on Nigerian Youth to engage authorities constructively through peaceful and legal means, such as dialogue and constructive engagement.”

“We, the youth, firmly resolve to embrace entrepreneurship as a powerful tool to break the cycle of poverty and foster wealth creation in Nigeria. We recognise that by developing our entrepreneurial skills and knowledge, we can become self-sustainable and reduce dependence on the government for employment opportunities.

“We call upon the government to implement robust measures aimed at developing the knowledge and skills of the youths.”

The youth groups also urged the federal government to address banditry and insurgency in the north.

Speakers at the conference, including a traditional title holder in Zaria, Mannir Ja’afaru, and Ibrahim Iddah, a senator, called on the youths to embrace entrepreneurship as a way to develop themselves.

Speaking to PREMIUM TIMES after the event, the director-general of the Sardauna Memorial Foundation, Abubakar-Gambo, lauded the groups for choosing the path of peace and staying off the planned protest.

“The decision by youth groups spanning all northern states to opt for negotiations and peace, rather than protest, is a thoughtful and commendable choice, demonstrating their maturity and commitment to finding constructive solutions to the region’s challenges.

” The conference also was to encourage our youth to embrace entrepreneurship to develop themselves,” he said.

Also religious clerics have also intensified their appeals to northern youth not to participate in the protest while also calling on the government to provide succour to Nigerians.

