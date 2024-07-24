Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has approved the payment of a Medical Residency Training Fund of N1 million to each resident doctor in the state civil service.

Ekerete Udoh, the spokesperson to the governor, disclosed this in a statement issued in Uyo on Wednesday.

According to Mr Udoh, the fund is designed to provide financial support to cover various expenses associated with medical residency training, including costs for the multi-stages of examinations, course fees, research projects, personal equipment and accoutrements.

Mr Udoh said Governor Eno’s approval for the fund would facilitate the doctors’ postgraduate training in specialist skills and qualifications while supporting their careers.

“This would also help produce specialists who will bridge the existing manpower gap, especially at the consultant cadre, across the secondary healthcare facilities and mitigate brain drain in the state,” he said.

He said producing qualified specialists in the different fields of medicine remains a top priority of Mr Eno’s administration.

“As the state gets ready to start the Akwa Ibom State University Teaching Hospital, these specialists will provide the needed brain trust to the teaching hospital.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

“Quality healthcare service delivery, especially at the primary level, is a key component of the Arise Agenda.

“The Governor has followed through on this, with the construction of and commissioning of model primary healthcare centres in some Local Government Areas, including others that will soon be commissioned.

“The inauguration of the Akwa Ibom State Health Insurance Agency Board with a clear mandate to start the journey towards ending out-of-pocket expenses for healthcare is another bold move by the Governor in the fulfilment of his campaign promise,” Mr Udoh said, adding that the governor has directed the recruitment of healthcare professionals to help drive his vision in healthcare delivery service.

“The Governor appreciates the robust collaboration between (the state) government and the leadership of the National Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

