The Nigeria Navy has apprehended two suspected oil thieves operating an illegal bunkering site concealed in their private residence in Rivers, an official has said.

The Commander, Nigeria Navy Ship (NNS) Pathfinder in Port Harcourt, Desmond Igbo, said this on Wednesday, when he took reporters to the site in the Okwuzi community of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers on Wednesday.

Mr Igbo, a commodore, said that during a raid on the building, the naval operatives discovered 200,000 litres of illegally refined diesel stored in the compound.

“The operation was conducted based on credible intelligence, leading us to a private compound used solely for illegal refining of petroleum products.

“About 200,000 litres of illegally refined diesel, bagged in sacks, are suspected to be a product of crude oil siphoned from pipelines in the area,” he said.

Mr Igbo described the operation as timely, adding that the product was already packaged for sale.

“We arrested the owner of the property and one of his workers, while efforts are ongoing to arrest others involved in the criminal act.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

“Recall that a few weeks ago, the Nigerian Navy relaunched phase three of Operation Delta Sanity aimed at curbing crude oil theft, illegal bunkering and related illicit activities in the Niger Delta.

“The stealing of crude oil is bad for the economy, and so, NNS Pathfinder is determined to apprehend those undermining the nation’s economy, whether on land or water,” Mr Igbo said.

He further said the suspects would be handed over to the prosecuting agencies.

According to him, the illegal bunkering site has been sealed while investigation has commenced.

He said that the navy had been challenged to increase the country’s crude oil output to meet the OPEC quota of 1.5 million barrels per day for this year.

Mr Igbo said that the Chief of Naval Staff, Emmanual Ogalla, has charged naval forces to enhance surveillance around the oil installations to meet the target.

“Therefore, youths are cautioned to avoid being used as tools for sabotaging the nation’s economy through oil theft, pipeline vandalism, illegal bunkering and other illegal activities,” he said.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

