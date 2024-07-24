The police in Delta State, south-south Nigeria, said they have arrested two suspects with 55 iPhones, 33 Android phones, one HP laptop and two Android tabs.

Bright Edafe, the police spokesperson in Delta, disclosed this in a statement posted on X on Wednesday.

He said the arrest was made on 14 July following a credible intelligence.

Mr Edafe identified the suspects as Abibu Haruna, 37, and Sanusi Huruna, 22, both residents at Hausa Quarters in Warri, Delta State.

The suspects, according to Mr Edafe, confessed that they bought the phones and laptop from suspected armed robbers and that they usually transport the phones to the Niger Republic using a trailer conveying scraps.

“Further investigation revealed that some of the phones were part of those stolen during the armed robbery attack on Niger Delta University students. Manhunt for the fleeing suspect is ongoing,” the spokesperson said.

Arrest of suspected gunrunners, armed robbers, kidnappers

The police also announced the arrest of three suspected gunrunners who allegedly bought guns from Plateau State and transported them to Delta State before selling them to armed robbers.

Mr Edafe, a police superintendent, identified the suspects as Tega Dierunaba, 44, Chibiuke Anuforo, 42, and Moses Pam, 36.

They were arrested on 16 July following an intensive intelligence-led investigation after police operatives earlier caught their accomplice, Goodluck Sakutu, with a fabricated AK-47 Revolver rifle in June, Mr Edafe said.

“All suspects have admitted to the crime,” the spokesperson said.

Mr Edafe said police operatives shot dead a suspected kidnapper during a shootout and arrested three others between 1 and 7 July.

“On 18 July 2024, at about 0930hrs in a covert operation, (police operatives) raided three different syndicates of cultist/suspected armed robbers at various locations of Oghara Town in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State and arrested five suspects, namely Ochuko Joel Ofoye, 35, of Jedo Community in Okpe LGA Delta State, a member of Juris Confraternity, and Michael Anwul, 29, of Alisimie Community Agbor, in Ika South LGA Delta State, of Juris Confraternity, Great Ojareri, 35, of Oghareki Community in Ethiope West Delta, Member of Eiye Confraternity and Innocent Esefeta, 31, of Efisere Community in Ughelli North LGA Delta State a resident of behind Ibori Road Oghara Delta State, Ogaga Ebuke, 27, of Okpe Community in Orerokpe LGA Delta State, a resident of Western Delta Road in Oghara, Delta State.

“Exhibits recovered include one Beretta pistol, two AK-47 magazines, one locally made cut-to-size gun, and twenty-nine rounds of 7.62mm ammunition.

“The suspects are in custody, and the investigation is ongoing,” Mr Edafe said.

