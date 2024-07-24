Students of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko (AAUA) in Ondo State have petitioned the state government and other security agencies on the recurring violent attacks by criminals within the institution.

The call came on the heels of the murder of a student during the week by unknown persons.

President of the Student Union of the institution, Oyindamola Boladale, described the situation as an alarming security situation, which put the lives of the students at great risk due to violent crimes.

“The urgent need for more security personnel during these trying times cannot be overstated or understated,” he said in a letter addressed to the Ondo State Government.

The student body also copied the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ondo State Commissioner of Police, the Commander of Amotekun Corps, and the leadership of the anti-cultism unit of the Nigeria Police, urging them to intensify efforts at safeguarding the community and providing the necessary support to ensure students’ safety.

Mr Boladale said recent events had turned the Akungba community into dangerous terrain, a place where armed thieves have had their field day and resorted to butchering students with knives and broken bottles after robbing them.

“This level of violence is unprecedented and has created an atmosphere of fear and anxiety among students.

“Many of us can no longer sleep with our two eyes closed; we are left to constantly worry about our safety. It is imperative that immediate measures are taken to restore safety and security in our community,” he added.

According to him, the current situation requires a robust and coordinated response from all relevant authorities.

“We are urging the Inspector General of Police, Ondo State Government and Police Commissioner to take decisive but immediate action by deploying additional security personnel to the Akungba community and our university.

“The presence of more security officers will serve as a deterrent to criminals and provide a sense of safety and reassurance to students. We need the government’s support to ensure our community is safe for all residents,” the student leader said.

He suggested that the host community of Akungba Akoko be involved in a fruitful security dialogue of stakeholders in addressing the problem.

“The challenges we face require a united and proactive approach. We have urged all AAUAITES to remain vigilant, report any suspicious activities, and prioritise their safety at all times.

“This is with the hope that the government is going to address this issue with the utmost attention it deserves. The Union is committed to addressing these issues and working towards a safer and more secure environment for everyone.

“We appreciate your anticipated reactions and support towards helping us navigate these difficult times,” Mr Boladale said.

Yet-to-identified gunmen on Monday murdered a 300-level student of the Linguistics department in one of the private students’ hostels in the town.

The Vice Chairman, the National Association of Universities Students, Oladele Emmanuel, also called on security agents and the management to help find a solution to the situation as well as uncover the killers.

In February, a female student of the institution, Ifeoluwa Adekunle, was also gruesomely murdered inside her room.

The police later paraded one Olubodun Sanni, a final-year student in the Geology department of the institution, as being involved in the murder.

