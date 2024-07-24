The suspended Commissioner for Health in Abia state, Ngozi Okoronkwo, has resigned her appointment.

Ukoha Njoku, the spokesperson to Governor Alex Otti of Abia State, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

Suspension

Mr Otti, in June, suspended Mrs Okoronkwo, a medical doctor, for alleged “gross misconduct.”

The governor, through a statement by the Commissioner for Information in the state, Okey Kanu, said the suspension of the health commissioner was to pave the way for the allegations against her to be investigated.

The governor did not give details of the allegations.

Resignation

Mr Njoku said in the Wednesday statement that Mrs Okoronkwo had tendered her resignation letter to Mr Otti.

The spokesperson said the governor has accepted her resignation.

He said the governor thanked Mrs Okoronkwo “for her services” and “modest achievements in repositioning the health sector for better service delivery” in the last one year.

“The governor reiterated his commitment to the transformation of Abia State and reminded Abians that they gave him the mandate to assemble his team, and this includes hiring, suspending or sacking his appointees or rejigging and reshuffling his cabinet whenever the need arises for the sole purpose of delivering all his promises to the people,” Mr Njoku added.

Exit of government officials

This is not the first time officials will be exiting the Abia State Government under Mr Otti’s administration.

PREMIUM TIMES reported last week that two commissioners resigned their appointments in the state.

The commissioners were Chima Oriaku (Science and Technology) and Monica Ironkwe, a professor (Agriculture).

The commissioners did not give any reason for their resignation.

There was speculation that Governor Otti sacked the commissioners and later asked them to resign in order not to embarrass them.

PREMIUM TIMES could not independently confirm the speculation.

Before the resignation of the two commissioners, the governor, in late June, sacked his former spokesperson, Kazie Uko. However, he later suggested that Mr Uko was only reassigned to another undisclosed role.

Days after, he sacked almost all the permanent secretaries and the head of service in the Abia State Civil Service.

