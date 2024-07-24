The House Committee on Aviation has quizzed the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, over the level of decay of infrastructure at Nigeria’s local and international airports.

The committee chairperson, Abdullah Garba, grilled the minister during a meeting with the minister and other officials of the aviation ministry in Abuja.

He said the state of the infrastructure at the various local and international airports was worrisome and required urgent government intervention.

The lawmaker also stated that the safety of personnel and stakeholders at the nation’s airports was important.

He added that the major assignment of the committee was to help in identifying the equipment and other items needed to revitalise the aviation sector.

Speaking, Mr Keyamo said that the ministry was seriously concerned about the level of infrastructural decay at the nation’s airports.

He also pointed out that the ministry needed and is currently conducting a safety assessment within the industry and an international audit by the International Civil Aviation Authority (ICAO).

He, however, assured the House Committee that the ministry was compiling a list of requirements/equipment for upgrade and safety standards requirements to bring all the nation’s airports to international safety standards.

On the award of contracts by the ministry, he informed the House Committee that most of the contracts awarded by the ministry are still ongoing projects.

The committee chairperson and other invited stakeholders later resolved into an executive session to address the issues of concern to the lawmakers.

(NAN)

