The Senate, on Tuesday, passed the Finnace Act (amendment) Bill, 2024.
This followed the consideration and adoption of the report of the Senate Committee on Finance presented by its Chairman, Sani Musa.
Presenting the report, Mr Musa said the Senate at the plenary session on Wednesday, 17 July, read the letter of President Bola Tinubu presenting the Finance Act (Amendment) Bill, 2024.
The bill, he said, sought to amend the Finance Act 2023 to provide for the imposition of Windfall Tax, assessment and review of profit declarations.
|
He added that the bill sought to amend the Finance Act 2023 to impose and charge windfall tax on banks’ foreign exchange gains, but with an amendment from 50 to 70 per cent as the levy charge.
Mr Musa said the additional N6.2 trillion contained in the Appropriation Amendment Bill would be financed by the one-time windfall tax on banks’ foreign exchange profits.
READ ALSO: Senate passes bill to allow IGP to complete four-year term
“This is as approved by the National Assembly and other independent sources of revenue.”
Last week, President Bola Tinubu requested that the Finance Act 2023 be amended to impose and charge windfall tax on banks and provide for tax administration and related matters.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999