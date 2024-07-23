The police in Akwa Ibom State have arrested a man who allegedly raped a female National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member in the state.
The suspect, Paul Edu, raped the NYSC member at Ukana Iba community in Essien Udim Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom, the police said.
The Commissioner of Police in the state, Waheed Ayilara, disclosed this in a press briefing at the state police headquarters in Uyo on Monday.
The state police spokesperson, Timfon John, forwarded the text of the press briefing to PREMIUM TIMES.
The police said the suspect was the son of the owner of the building where the corps member lived.
The suspect went uninvited to the survivor’s apartment and knocked on the door around 3 a.m. When she opened it, he threatened her with a machete and forced her to follow him to his room, the police said.
“On reaching the suspect’s room, he bolted the door, tore her clothes and had carnal knowledge (of her) without her consent. The suspect was arrested, and one machete and a slaughter knife were recovered from him,” Ms John said.
The police also disclosed the arrest of a suspected kidnapper, Ubong Archibong, in the state, who allegedly used a private mortuary as an armoury.
Mr Archibong, a wanted kidnapper, is responsible for the abduction and killing of several people, according to the police.
The firearms recovered from the private mortuary, which the suspect operated as an armoury, included two AK-47 rifles, two G3 rifles, one double-barrel rifle, a single-barrel rifle, five magazines and seven live ammunition, the police said.
Arrest of ‘baby factory’ operator
The police commissioner further said the police have arrested a child trafficking suspect, Eunice Eze, 56, for running a “baby factory” at World Bank Estate in Owerri, Imo State, south-east Nigeria.
“The suspect specialises in stealing babies and pregnant women from Akwa Ibom State through her agent, Ability Tom. Ten pregnant women were rescued,” the police said.
More arrests
The spokesperson, Ms John, said the police in Akwa Ibom, on 23 June, arrested seven suspected thieves who allegedly broke into a warehouse at the Ibom Entertainment Tropicana Centre, Uyo, and stole several items.
The police identified the suspects as Udofia Jonah, 56, Ekerette Sunday, 30, Ukpe Ita, 25, Moses Etim, 26, Inyene James, Ekaette Nkrok, 42, and Aniefiok Friday, 27.
Items recovered from the suspects include “61 armoured doors and 42 timbers which were to be conveyed out of the State,” according to the police.
