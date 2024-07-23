The Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC) has dismissed the timetable and electoral guidelines circulating on social media regarding the 2024 Local Government elections for chairmanship and councillorship positions.

In a statement by the OGSIEC Chairman, Babatunde Osibodu, the Commission described the information as false, and clarified that it did not originate from OGSIEC.

Mr Osibodu urged concerned parties in and the general public to disregard the circulated information.

He assured that all necessary and accurate information concerning the 2024 Local Government elections in Ogun State will be provided by the Commission in due course.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that the commission had fixed 26 October, 2024 as the date for the next local government election in Ogun State.

