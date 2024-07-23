Lagos State Taskforce has embarked on a major cleanup exercise in Ikeja, expelling illegal street traders from Alade Avenue, Orishe Street, and Johnson Street, off Obafemi Awolowo Way.

In a statement by the Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, he stated that the operation, which began at dusk, targeted makeshift shops and barricades occupying parts of the road and causing traffic infringement to road users.

The Chairman of the taskforce, Adetayo Akerele, who led the operation, disclosed that the raid will be a continuous exercise.

Mr Akerele, a Chief Superintendent of Police, stressed that the exercise is aimed at providing solutions to traffic infringement, including street trading, which encourages criminal activities and disposal of waste into drainages.

“The activities of street traders at Johnson Street, especially at night, is repugnant at all levels. They sell drugs indiscriminately, which is counter-productive to society.

“They also contribute immensely to traffic build-up on Awolowo Road during rush hour when workers returning from work get stuck in traffic while trying to get home. It is unfair to residents of this area and we will ensure that it is reduced to the minimum,” he said.

He disclosed that the agency is collaborating with sister agencies to make sure the environment curbs every activity of street traders who impede the flow of traffic.

He stressed the need for all hands to be on deck to ensure the government’s stance on street trading is heeded.

Mr Akerele also appealed to street traders and vendors to relocate their stores to designated outlets designed for trading and vacate the streets.

He urged residents to come forward with valuable information on street blockages caused by illegal traders or any other illegal environmental activities, by sharing useful tips and information, to help the taskforce maintain a cleaner, safer, and more organised environment.

The taskforce chairman reiterated his agency’s commitment to ensuring the environment is rid of illegal activities as stated by the Lagos State Government.

“We will continue to do our job in line with THEMES PLUS agenda of the State Government and the directives of the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Adegoke Fayoade,” he said.

He noted that all the suspects arrested were carefully screened and those with genuine businesses were allowed to go while others will be charged to court.

