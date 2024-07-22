

A reading of my new book, Writing for Media and Monetising It, will be held on Wednesday, 24 July in Abuja.

I will give the reading at the Roving Heights Bookstore, Garki, by 5 p.m. at an event that will be moderated by Channels TV top anchor Maupe Ogun-Yusuf.

Writing for Media and Monetising, It has received extensive and laudatory reviews since it was publicly presented on June 26 and is currently on sale in several locations in Abuja and Lagos.

This author’s reading will allow me to deepen my engagement with readers, autograph copies, and reflect on how content creators, especially journalists, can get better rewards for their efforts, a theme at the heart of the book.

Top journalists, including the Publisher of PREMIUM TIMES, Mr Dapo Olorunyomi, have already indicated interest in attending the event.

Abuja-based journalists in other media houses, including The Nation, ThisDay, Vanguard, Trust, PUNCH, The Guardian, LEADERSHIP, and journalists in the broadcast media, are also expected to attend.

Azu Ishiekwene

Journalist, author, columnist

www.azuishiekwene.com

22 July, 2024

