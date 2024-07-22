A reading of my new book, Writing for Media and Monetising It, will be held on Wednesday, 24 July in Abuja.
I will give the reading at the Roving Heights Bookstore, Garki, by 5 p.m. at an event that will be moderated by Channels TV top anchor Maupe Ogun-Yusuf.
Writing for Media and Monetising, It has received extensive and laudatory reviews since it was publicly presented on June 26 and is currently on sale in several locations in Abuja and Lagos.
This author’s reading will allow me to deepen my engagement with readers, autograph copies, and reflect on how content creators, especially journalists, can get better rewards for their efforts, a theme at the heart of the book.
|
Top journalists, including the Publisher of PREMIUM TIMES, Mr Dapo Olorunyomi, have already indicated interest in attending the event.
Abuja-based journalists in other media houses, including The Nation, ThisDay, Vanguard, Trust, PUNCH, The Guardian, LEADERSHIP, and journalists in the broadcast media, are also expected to attend.
Azu Ishiekwene
Journalist, author, columnist
22 July, 2024
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999