President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of John Obafunwa, a professor, as the new director-general of the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR).

Mr Obafunwa succeeds Babatunde Salako, a professor whose tenure expires on 23 July.

The appointment takes effect from 24 July.

President Tinubu thanked Mr Salako for his service to the nation.

Mr Obafunwa qualified in medicine from the University of Lagos in 1980, after which he specialised in Anatomic Pathology (morphological study of diseases), graduating in May 1987. He later sub-specialised in Forensic Pathology in Scotland (1991) and obtained a law degree from England (2004).

He has several other academic qualifications and holds membership in various professional bodies in the UK, USA, and Nigeria.

He had worked in the Cayman Islands, Bermuda, and the UK before returning to Nigeria in November 2004 to take up an appointment as professor of Forensic Pathology at the Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM).

Mr Obafunwa is a former provost of LASUCOM, chief medical examiner for Lagos State, and former vice-chancellor of Lagos State University. Before his appointment, he was the International Regional Advisor of the Royal College of Pathologists (UK) for Sub-Saharan Africa.

He has authored several scientific publications and contributed chapters to textbooks. His research spans anatomic and forensic pathology, and he is currently involved in research in forensic entomology and taphonomy at the University of Nebraska, USA.

The president expects the new director-general to bring his immense wealth of experience and qualifications to bear in this role to further drive the NIMR’s objective of leading research into diseases of public health importance in Nigeria and developing structures for the dissemination of research findings while providing the enabling environment and facilities for health research and training in cooperation with the federal and state ministries of health.

Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

July 22, 2024

