The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State has expressed dismay over the party’s inability to take part in Saturday’s local elections in the state, blaming the development on its leadership crisis.

The All Progressives Congress won in all the 171 wards of the 13 councils of the state.

Steve Oruruo, the chairperson of the PDP Caretaker Committee in the state, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki that the party was not happy with the situation.

Mr Oruruo said he and his executive were doing their best to bring the party “back to life” in Ebonyi. He urged members to be more united.

“We are not happy for not fielding a candidate. Of course, you must build your house before you can nominate candidates for elections.

“Our party faces many challenges, ranging from a leadership crisis. I encourage our members to be focused in oneness.

“Right now, we are building a strong platform to ensure that our party is stronger and united for a better Ebonyi and Nigeria at large.

“It is not good to have a one-party system in Ebonyi. And that’s not good for democracy,” Mr Oruruo added.

James Igwe, a political analyst, accused the Ebonyi State Independent Electoral Commission of not being fair to other political parties in the state during the election process.

Mr Igwe urged the commission to support democratic development by conducting credible elections in the state.

NAN reports that it could not immediately reach the Chairperson of the election commission, Jossy Eze, for comment as his phone line was switched off.

