To raise public awareness about proper waste management and its effect on flooding, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Ekiti State Government have embarked on massive sensitisation of residents.

In her address at the one-day sensitisation programme held in Ado Ekiti, the Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Zubaida Umar, stated that proper waste disposal and flood preparedness were crucial for community well-being and environmental health.

Mrs Umar was represented by the agency’s Head of Operations, Ekiti and Ondo states, Kofoworola Sholeye.

She noted that improper waste disposal triggers flood disasters as well as adverse health consequences, which usually leads to significant damage to property and loss of lives.

She noted that this could be mitigated if stakeholders rise to the challenges and come up with measures that would help to enlighten the people of Ekiti State on proper waste management, as many have cultivated the habit of indiscriminate dumping of refuse over the years.

Mrs. Sholeye explained that the initiative was to sensitise and create awareness among the people about the expected heavy rainfalls predicted by the Seasonal Climate Predictions (SCP), Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) and the Annual Flood Outlook (AFO) that listed Ekiti among the states likely to experience heavy rainfall and potential flooding this year.

“It is necessary to always promote and carry out activities that would safeguard our environment by ensuring the rapid enlightenment of the general public on the need to desist from dumping refuse indiscriminately,” the NEMA boss said.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

While commending the commitment of the State Emergency Management Agency and other disaster management agencies in the state for their efforts, the Director General assured of the willingness of NEMA to sustain the synergy with the Ekiti State Government to explore long-term and more sustainable solutions to both natural and human-induced disasters.

In his goodwill message, the Deputy Governor, Monisade Afuye, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Office of the Deputy Governor, Abayomi Opeyemi, urged citizens to strictly adhere to the state environmental laws by avoiding indiscriminate dumping of waste and erecting structures on river banks and flood plains.

The General Manager of SEMA, Oludare Asaolu, appreciated NEMA for the initiative and collaborative efforts to avert flooding and the attendant destruction of lives and property in the state this year, following the NiMet advice.

He commended the state governor, Biodun Oyebanji, for approving funds for the dredging of waterways in high-risk zones across the state to prevent flooding and its attendant risks to lives and properties even before the NiMet weather forecasts flagged the state as one of those to expect heavy rainfall in the third quarter of the year.

The SEMA General Manager noted that the governor’s proactive steps last year prevented massive flooding in the state, in spite of heavy rainfalls.

Also speaking in the same vein, the Director General of the Ekiti State Waste Management Board, Olasunkanmi Onipede, urged citizens to properly dispose of their waste at all times.

He disclosed that the state government had placed bins at strategic locations in the state capital for easy disposal and collection of waste.

The awareness campaign on flood preparedness and waste management was attended by top officials of the Ekiti State Bureau of Civic Orientation and Citizenship, the Bureau of Community Communications, the State Ministry of Health, top officials of the Ekiti State Police Command, the Nigerian Immigration Service, the Federal Roads Safety Corps, the National Security and Civil Defence Corps and other relevant stakeholders across the state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

