The police in Delta State have rescued 35 trafficked victims in Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesperson of the state, SP Bright Edafe, told reporters in Warri on Thursday that police operatives were also on the trail of the prime suspect.

Mr Edafe, a police superintendent, said the 35 victims rescued on Monday in a hotel included 23 teenagers.

He said the lady operating the hotel was also arrested.

The police spokesperson said the feat was achieved by operatives attached to the Ekpan Police Division in Uvwie Local Government Area, led by the Divisional Police Officer, Aliyu Shaba, a chief superintendent of police.

“The team acted on credible information received by the command on the activities of one Chinyere, who specialises in trafficking women from the East to Ughelli in Delta.

“Intelligence further revealed that she convinced the victims they were coming to work as salesgirls in Delta restaurants.

“Consequently, on 15 July, one of the victims was located and revealed the illegal activities of the suspected Chinyere, who is currently at large.

“Based on the information, a combined team of surveillance stormed the hotel and arrested a suspect, who runs the hotel, and 35 others, among which are 23 teenagers,” he said.

According to Mr Edafe, a manhunt for the suspected human trafficker is ongoing.

(NAN)

