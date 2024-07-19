The Nigerian women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, opened their pre-Olympic friendly schedule with a 77-63 defeat to Germany on Friday in Berlin.

D’Tigress started strong, edging out the first quarter 18-17. However, Germany responded fiercely in the second, outscoring the African champions 23-13. This decisive 23-point swing left D’Tigress trailing 40-31 at halftime.

Coach Rena Wakama’s team showed resilience, taking the third quarter 18-15. Unfortunately, they could not maintain the momentum in the final period, which Germany claimed 24-14.

Despite the loss, these pre-Olympic friendlies provide valuable opportunities for improvement. Coach Wakama and the D’Tigress will undoubtedly analyze areas needing work before their Olympic opener.

Next up for D’Tigress is a matchup against Serbia on 21 July, followed by a game against Japan three days later.

D’Tigress set for third try at the Olympics

Nigeria’s D’Tigress have participated in the Olympics twice: the 2004 Athens Olympics and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Their 2004 debut was followed by a 16-year hiatus before their return to the games in 2020.

At the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics, D’Tigress will face a tough challenge in Group B.

Their preliminary schedule includes matchups against Australia (29 July), France (1 August), and Canada (4 August).

