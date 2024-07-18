Dataphyte Foundation has announced the induction of six broadcast journalists as fellows in its Gender Mainstreaming Fellowship programme.

The fellowship, which will last 12 weeks, aims to empower journalists to harness data effectively in mainstreaming gender in broadcast coverage of socio-economic and development themes.

Femi Amele, the programmes director of Dataphyte Foundation, said fellows were selected from a pool of 42 applicants across 34 media organisations in the south-east and south-south regions of Nigeria.

The fellowship will be held from mid-July to September. Mr Amele said it includes comprehensive training to produce data-driven, development-focused broadcast content.

“This approach aims to curb gender-limited reporting and gender stereotyping in news reports and amplify female voices and representation in media coverage.”

During the virtual induction meeting, Rosemary Olufemi, Dataphyte’s global director, emphasised the importance of gender mainstreaming, noting that “gender issues are fundamental to building a sustainable future.”

“We need to amplify the gender voice, which is currently just a whisper, and bring gender conversations to the front burner,” Ms Olufemi added.

“Through this fellowship, we aim to empower broadcast journalists to shape public discourse, influence positive change, and tell the stories of women that need to be told.”

The fellows expressed their excitement about the programme.

Imaobong Dem, the head of News at Inspiration 105.9FM, Uyo, said she intends to explore diverse local problems by initiating conversations on critical issues that are underserved while telling compelling and data-driven stories to stimulate policy changes for development.

On her part, Precious David-Ogaga, a principal producer at NTA Yenagoa, said he looks forward to using his skills to create compelling programmes that highlight gender issues.

The Dataphyte Gender Mainstreaming Fellowship, supported by the New Venture Fund, is said to have demonstrated an impact on fellows and their host communities. Dataphyte Foundation is a social impact organisation, dedicated to leveraging data tools and technology for Nigeria’s socio-economic development.

A Cohort 2 Fellow, Funmilayo Adekoya of Radio Nigeria, Gold 95.5 FM, Ilesha Osun State, said the programme empowered her to report more effectively on gender issues and enhanced her data-driven storytelling skills.

She also conducted a community engagement activity, raising awareness about menstrual hygiene among female students in Ifelodun Grammar School, Ilowa-Ijesa, Osun State.

“Her experience demonstrates the fellowship’s effectiveness in empowering journalists to promote gender mainstreaming in media coverage,” Mr Amele said in his statement.

“With the demonstrated impact of this programme on fellows and their host communities, the Dataphyte Gender Mainstreaming Fellowship is set to make a lasting impact on media coverage and public discourse surrounding gender in Nigeria.”

