Kenyan police on Thursday banned anti-government protests in Nairobi’s central business district and its environs, citing safety concerns.

According to the police, more than 50 people have been killed, dozens of others injured and property destroyed since anti-government protests over tax hikes began across the East African nation in June.

In a statement, the Ag. I-G of Police, Douglas Kanja, said authorities received credible intelligence that organised criminal groups were planning to take advantage of the ongoing anti-government protests to execute criminal activities.

He said the lack of a clear leader, especially among the young protesters, has made it difficult for the police to enforce safety protocols.

“We therefore appeal to all members of the public to remain vigilant in crowded areas, and to support our collective safety and security by sharing information that may aid the police in crime detection and prevention,” Mr Kanja said in the statement.

He said that while the constitution provides for the right, peaceably and unarmed, to assemble, picket, demonstrate, and present petitions to public authorities, the same constitution also provides for the critical role that the police plays in the country’s national security.

“Criminals have infiltrated the protesting groups, leading to a troubling trend of disorderly and destructive conduct,” Mr Kanja said.

The ban came after traders and business owners suffered major losses after their businesses were looted by those who had infiltrated the protests across the country. (Xinhua/NAN)

