The Ekiti State government has awarded 13 rural road contracts worth N17.2 billion to seven contractors as part of plans to provide agriculture infrastructure aimed at making the state the food basket of the South-west.

The seven successful bidders include Dominant Engineering, Hallekem Ltd, Millennium Technical Nigeria Ltd, Tundis Nigeria Ltd, Jadfem Nigeria Ltd, HMF Construction Ltd and Heriprom Engineering Ltd.

The 13 road projects to be executed under the backlog maintenance/rehabilitation of rural roads in the three senatorial districts include Enu Odi-Igirigiri, Omisanjana-Ben Folarin-Oke Aso, Ise-Imola, Owode-Anaye, Afolu-Odofin, and Oye-Are roads.

Others are Ilupeju-Igbo Egan, Iye-Isapa-Olopemeji-Ikun, Erinmope-Irare-Ikosu, Igbole-Egan-Osi-Iropora, FMS Farm Oke-Ako, Ikogosi-Aba-Ori Okuta-Ikogosi and Ara-Ekameta School roads.

Speaking at the contract signing ceremony held in Ado Ekiti, the state Project Coordinator Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP), Sunday Adunmo, said the project is expected to be delivered within 18 months.

He charged the seven contractors to live up to expectations by delivering quality work, saying that Ekiti RAAMP would not “tolerate substandard work and will terminate contracts not meeting performance standards.”

Mr Adunmo equally told the contractors to abide by the rules of engagement by hiring local employees to create employment opportunities and improve rural livelihood.

“Today’s event concludes the process that began earlier this year when we advertised Requests for Bids for 65.10km of rural roads for rehabilitation in national dailies.

“A pre-bid meeting in March this year ensured transparency and fairness in the selection process. After receiving 93 bids, we are pleased to announce that seven bids were successful.

“Let me use this opportunity to charge the successful bidders to live up to expectations and deliver quality work. Your selection was based on merit, not political patronage.

“RAAMP will not tolerate substandard work and will terminate contracts not meeting performance standards. The Project Monitoring Committee of RAAMP and relevant government agencies such as the Local Content Office, among others, would visit your site to check your compliance with the agreement you are signing with us today.”

While commending the State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, for consistently providing counterpart funds for the project, the Project Coordinator stressed that the Governor’s commitment to the success of the project was evident in his several visits to the World Bank’s Nigeria office on the need to fast track the commencement of the project.

Also speaking, the state Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Ebenezer Boluwade, reiterated the vision of the Oyebanji-led government to reposition the agriculture sector in the state.

The commissioner highlighted some of the steps taken by the state government to ensure that farmers get value for their labour while the state becomes food-sufficient.

