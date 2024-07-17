The Lagos State Government has denied news circulating on social media that it has re-introduced the monthly environmental sanitation and that there would be movement restriction by the end of July.

The state Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, in response to the widespread misinformation about the monthly exercise, appealed to residents to disregard the report.

In a statement by the ministry’s Director of Public Affairs, Kunle Adeshina, the Commissioner reassured residents that there will be no restriction of movement on the last Saturday of July as erroneously stated in the fake news, urging them to go about their lawful business endeavours.

Mr Wahab reiterated Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s words during a sanitation sensitisation exercise held at Campos playground Lagos Island, that the state will start a weekly community-based sensitisation and awareness exercise that will involve all residents.

“The governor also stated that State Government officials will lead from the front every week by going round to join residents in cleaning their environment in a voluntary manner, while preaching the message,” he said.

Mr Wahab added that at no time did the governor make a pronouncement that the monthly exercise and restriction will start in July or any other month for now.

