The People Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum has vowed to reclaim all public leadership positions occupied by other political parties.

The Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, made the vow at the opening of the forum meeting on Wednesday at the Government House, Enugu.

According to him, it is a unique and ambitious meeting in the history of the party as they are in Enugu to make history and unite the party.

“Today we are here to unify ourselves, discuss issues that affect the party and various matters within ourselves.

“Our agenda will go through governance across party administration, discuss inter party affairs, congress and other things we need to do in providing credible alternative to Nigerians.

He revealed that the meeting involved PDP governors and other party stakeholders including the National Working Committee and various organs of the party.

The governor added that their assessment had shown at the national level that the country was driving toward anarchy, stressing that, “We will not allow that because we share history, we share aspiration for Nigerians.

“It is high time the party reclaimed its leadership position in all the states that are currently being occupied by other parties,” he said.

Mr Mohammed commended Governor Peter Mbah for hosting the meeting and for taking care of them since they arrived on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governors present were Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom, Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, Godwin Obaseki of Edo, Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau, Agbu Kefas of Taraba and Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State.

Others are Ahmed Fintiri of Adamawa, Douye Diri of Bayelsa and Peter Mbah of Enugu State who is the host governor.

(NAN)

