President Bola Tinubu has congratulated one of Nigeria’s finest journalists and professor, Olatunji Dare, on his 80th birthday.

“President Tinubu celebrates the former Chairman of the Editorial Board of The Guardian Newspaper and weekly columnist of The Nation for his commitment to journalistic integrity and ethics, even when he faced adversity and repression during the military era,” presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, said in a statement, Tuesday.

Mr Tinubu said Mr Dare, a recipient of several national and international academic and professional awards and Emeritus Professor of Communication from Bradley University, Illinois, United States, has significantly contributed to public discourse in the country and beyond through his incisive columns in national newspapers and research papers in reputable journals.

The president added that his satirical writings have been the subject of academic research in tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

“President Tinubu commends Professor Dare’s continued engagement in quality journalism and mentorship of younger professionals to build a stronger Nigeria,” the statement said.

“May God bless Professor Olatunji Dare with good health and happiness, and grant him more years to behold a greater and prosperous Nigeria.”

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has also felicitated Mr Dare.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a congratulatory message issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, described Prof. Dare, a renowned communication scholar and The Nation Newspaper columnist, who will clock 80 on July 17, as a statesman and respected voice in the society.

The Governor noted Mr Dare’s dedication to the growth and development of Nigeria, particularly through the literary and media sector is highly commendable.’

He wished the erudite scholar and former Chairman of The Guardian Newspaper Editorial Board, good health, strength, long life and wisdom to keep thriving as he joins the league of octogenarians.

The governor praised the professor for his courage and boldness, which are depicted in all his insightful write-ups on topical issues in the country.

He said: “I join family members, friends, associates and professional colleagues to wish Prof. Olatunji Dare, a happy 80th birthday.

“As Prof. Olatunji Dare celebrates his 80th birthday, I pray that God will grant him good health to enable him to render more service to humanity.”

