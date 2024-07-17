The founder of the Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti (ABUAD), Afe Babalola, on Tuesday raised the alarm that corruption and indolence among the nation’s civil servants could derail the public service if not checked.

The legal icon stated this in Ado-Ekiti at the opening ceremony of a two-day training workshop, titled, ‘Public Policy and Administration.’

The workshop was organised by the university, in collaboration with the Ekiti State Ministry of Capacity Development and Training, for officers in the special cadres of the ministry.

As part of the solutions to the misdemeanor, Mr Babalola canvassed for improved remuneration of workers, so that their earnings could take to them home.

According to him, “Corruption has eaten deep into Nigeria’s civil service. The civil service of today is riddled with corruption, indolence and eye-service. I am a victim myself, and some of my key staff can testify to this.

“It is so bad that if you write ordinary letter to the minister, you have to do ‘follow-ups’, and I think you understand what I mean by that, without which the letter will not get to its destination, talk more of allowing action to be taken on it.

“Also, if you want anything from the ministry, you have to ‘do something,’ for action to be taken.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Mr Babalola noted that the civil service in the old western region was formidable.

He lamented that the current civil servants in many parts of the country, who are meant to be the eyes and ears of the government, had usurped power, and do corrupt things before discharging their official duties.

“The civil service was put in place to formulate, implement, evaluate and review government policies and programmes. It was meant to be a channel between the people and the government.

“During the old western region, the civil servants were feared and respected, but later when they realised the enormous power they wielded, they virtually usurped power from the government and rendered the leadership powerless,” he said.

The respected lawyer said the unfortunate situation led to corruption, inefficiency, eye service, and bootlicking in the civil service.

He stressed that with the seizure of power from the leadership, it became almost impossible for the people to have access to the governor without bribing their ways through the civil servants who were supposed to be the eyes of the governors.

While advocating sufficient remuneration to civil servants in the country, Mr Babalola noted that such would aid productivity in public service.

“Special attention must be paid to the salaries and emoluments of civil servants, having regard to the parlous state of the nation’s economy.

“As things are today, the monthly take-home of an average civil servant can’t take him to the next bus stop. To make them productive, civil servants must be properly remunerated,” he said.

On his part, the Ekiti State Commissioner for Capacity Development and Training, Patrick Tedela, hailed Mr Babalola for partnering with the ministry to organise the training programme geared towards developing officers and positioning them for the upcoming endeavours.

The commissioner, who was represented by his Permanent Secretary, Olaleye Olawale, added that the state government was committed to providing continuous training and development opportunities for public officers.

Mr Tedela expressed hope that the training would enhance service delivery in the state civil service.

Earlier in a welcome address, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Smaranda Olarinde, represented by Deputy Vice Chancellor on Administration, Olasupo Ijabadeniyi, said the workshop would enable the ministry to contribute to the general well-being of the state and the country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

