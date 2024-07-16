Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq inspected projects being executed by the state government in the Asa local government area of Kwara State on Monday.

Per a statement by his spokesperson, Rafiu Ajakaye, the projects include the Afon General Hospital, Afon Waterworks, a primary health centre (PHC), and the Eiyenkorin Afon Offa Odo Otin Road.

Speaking at the residence of the traditional ruler of Afon, Hanafi Balogun, Mr AbdulRazaq said the government would continue to strengthen existing infrastructure and build new ones for the people’s good.

He said his visit was to see ongoing works in Afon and other parts of the local government area.

“We are glad to be back here in Afon. We are not here to celebrate our achievements, but to seek to know what the (new) challenges are and how we can surmount them and improve on what we have done,” the governor said.

“As you can see, work is going on at Afon General Hospital. We are also visiting the Waterworks. And we have seen several infrastructure projects going on in Afon. We will continue to do more.”

The governor’s tour coincided with the visit of members of the State Drug Control Committee, led by Barakat Olarewaju. The committee is on a statewide campaign to check the prevalence of drug abuse in the state.

Mr AbdulRazaq thanked the district head and the people of the town for their support and warm reception, pledging to continue to prioritise their well-being.

He also praised the anti-drug control committee, urging the members to intensify the campaign.

Mr Hanafi, for his part, hailed the governor for his works in the local government area and for appointing their sons and daughters into key positions.

“We are happy and grateful to Your Excellency for the good work in Afon, especially the construction of the township road,” he said.

