Grammy Award winner Burna Boy has become the first African artiste to hit 2 billion streams mark in the United Kingdom.
The ‘Twice as Tall’ crooner was presented with a Brit Plaque at his sold-out show at Koko Camden in London on Monday night in recognition of the feat.
This milestone came barely a few weeks after he was presented with a Brit 1 billion streams plaque at his sold-out show at the London Stadium in June.
In a viral video where he was receiving the Brit 2 billion streams plaque, Burna Boy said, “I fought for it.”
|
Irrepressible, Burna Boy retorted, “Thank you very much. I appreciate you,” adding, “You’ve got to fight for your right.”
One of the presenters responded: “You already have it. You don’t need to fight.”
Burna Boy rebuffed: “No. You know, we have to fight for our rights.”
ALSO READ: Burna Boy is first-ever African artiste to stage highest-grossing arena concert in America
The acclaimed ‘African Giant’ has continued to grab headlines on account of his scintillating performances across Europe and other parts of the globe.
In the first half of the year, he performed in major concerts selling out venues in the United Kingdom, cementing his global appeal and acceptance as “Afrobeat Ambassador.”
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999