Grammy Award winner Burna Boy has become the first African artiste to hit 2 billion streams mark in the United Kingdom.

The ‘Twice as Tall’ crooner was presented with a Brit Plaque at his sold-out show at Koko Camden in London on Monday night in recognition of the feat.

This milestone came barely a few weeks after he was presented with a Brit 1 billion streams plaque at his sold-out show at the London Stadium in June.

In a viral video where he was receiving the Brit 2 billion streams plaque, Burna Boy said, “I fought for it.”

Irrepressible, Burna Boy retorted, “Thank you very much. I appreciate you,” adding, “You’ve got to fight for your right.”

One of the presenters responded: “You already have it. You don’t need to fight.”

Burna Boy rebuffed: “No. You know, we have to fight for our rights.”

The acclaimed ‘African Giant’ has continued to grab headlines on account of his scintillating performances across Europe and other parts of the globe.

In the first half of the year, he performed in major concerts selling out venues in the United Kingdom, cementing his global appeal and acceptance as “Afrobeat Ambassador.”

(NAN)

