The Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission (KAD-SIECOM) has scheduled the local government elections in the state for 19 October.

The commission’s chairperson, Hajara Mohammed, announced the date at a Tuesday meeting with political parties and other concerned individuals in Kaduna.

Mrs Mohammed noted that the current council members were sworn into office on 1 November 2021 and will end their three-year tenure on 31 October.

She said KAD-SIECOM is responsible for organising the elections of chairpersons, vice-chairpersons, and councillors in the state.

“In consonance with the provision of section 25(1) of the KAD-SIECOM Law 2024, the general public is hereby informed that the LGA council election will be held in Kaduna on Saturday, 19th October 2024, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

“The commission issues the election timetable today, Tuesday 16th July 2024,” she said.

The chairperson further said the 2024 election guidelines have been released with the election timetable.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

She assured concerned parties that the commission was ready to conduct the election on the set date.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

