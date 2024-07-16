The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State has described the sack of the state Commissioner for Health, Samuel Alli, as an admission of failure by Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Mr Obaseki sacked Mr Alli on Monday, saying the ex-commissioner was a barrier to his administration “finishing strong”.

In a statement from Orobosa Omo-Ojo, the Edo APC Governorship Campaign Council spokesperson, the APC said the sack did not come as a surprise.

The APC frowned at the scapegoating of Mr Alli, alleged to have been “reduced to a mere supervisor in the state Ministry of Health”.

It advised Mr Obaseki to stop looking for more scapegoats, just as he was accused of preferring to use consultants to drain the state’s resources.

“The government statement claiming that Governor Obaseki is resolute on his finishing strong objective and that he will remove any obstacles that may hinder optimal service delivery to the people in the remaining four months of his administration is deceitful and deceptive,” said the APC.

“Truth is, it’s late for Obaseki and the PDP to save themselves from the shaming that awaits them as a result of their complete failure to attend to the basic needs of (the) Edo people,” it said.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

The party mentioned some of the failed basic needs as healthcare, education, food security, infrastructure, and the general well-being of the people.

“There is no magic that Obaseki can use to complete the several uncompleted projects that now look like abandoned projects,” the party said.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

